Schnucks Opening First Warrenton, Missouri, Store This Fall

Schnuck Markets Inc. will open a new 37,000-s.f. store in Warrenton, Missouri, this fall. Hiring will begin about six weeks prior to opening, with Schnucks adding 71 jobs to the local economy. The store, which is already under construction at Highway 47 and Veterans Parkway, will be the grocer’s first Warrenton location.

“The loyalty of Warren County residents who shop at our other metro Schnucks stores made this an easy decision for us,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Warrenton residents have long asked for a Schnucks in their community, and we’re excited to be able to answer their call.”

Schnucks says the small format will allow customers to quickly navigate the store, while also placing a heavy emphasis on fresh departments.

“The Warrenton store will offer customers the convenience of getting in and out of the store quickly, without compromising on our goal of being ‘best in fresh,’” said Schnuck. “The store will focus on an extensive selection of bakery, produce, seafood and meat offerings, including in-store cut meat, all offered at competitive prices.”

The store will anchor Bent Oak Plaza, which includes an additional seven acres of land that Schnucks is marketing for commercial use. The plaza’s name recognizes the sole tree located on the property—a bent oak tree that experts say is likely a Native American trail marker from hundreds of years ago. Though it is in poor condition, Schnucks is working with an arborist in an effort to save the historic tree.

Schnucks to close two Illinois stores

News of the Warrenton store came as the company also announced the July 2018 closure of two of its Rockford, Illinois, stores—the Mulford Road (2601 N. Mulford Road) and Rockton (3150 N. Rockton Avenue) stores.

All 172 teammates (97 at Rockton and 75 at Mulford) will be offered positions at the same rate of pay at neighboring Rockford Schnucks stores. Pharmacy prescription records from the Mulford store will transfer to the Schnucks at 6410 East State Street while those at Rockton will transfer to Walgreens at 3325 North Main Street.

Low sales and the costly operation of the two older facilities factored heavily into the company’s decision.

“Despite our efforts, we simply saw no path to profitability for these two stores,” said Schnucks COO Dave Peacock. “This was a difficult decision, but one that was necessary in order for us to continue to operate a strong company for our more than 13,000 teammates.”

With six other area locations, Peacock added that Schnucks is committed to Rockford.

“Transferring our teammates to neighboring stores will mean a higher level of service for our customers and a sharper focus on those stores by our company,” said Peacock. “That will allow us to remain competitive in the Rockford market.”

“We’re optimistic about what’s on the horizon for our business and what we will be able to offer our customers,” said Todd Schnuck. “We have some exciting things planned for the months ahead, and we’re looking forward to sharing them.”

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery/pharmacy retailer that operates 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Keep reading: