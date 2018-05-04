Food Lion Investing $168M In Virginia, Will Remodel 105 Stores This Year

Food Lion plans to remodel 105 stores in the greater Norfolk, Virginia, market in 2018. The $168 million capital investment will go toward remodeling the stores, lowering prices, expanding the assortment of products, hiring approximately 5,000 new associates and promoting current associates as well as additional community partnerships through Food Lion’s hunger-relief initiative Food Lion Feeds. A complete list of greater Norfolk-area stores is available here.

“Food Lion has been nourishing our neighbors in the greater Norfolk market for nearly 40 years, and we are excited to bring our newest shopping experience to this community,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “With every change, we have kept our customers at the forefront because we want to ensure they can easily find fresh, quality products to nourish their families at affordable prices every day, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop. We’re proud of our history in Hampton Roads and many of the surrounding communities, and we look forward to reintroducing our customers to their renovated stores later this summer.”

Each of the 105 stores will remain open during the remodel process. Once complete, these locations will offer fresh, new stores designed to be easier to navigate and shop so customers can get in and out of the store quickly. Additionally, they will offer an expanded variety and assortment of products that are relevant to customers in each store, such as more local, natural, organic and gluten-free items. The stores also will feature new registers and enhanced customer service, the result of new customer-centric training for associates at every store.

Twelve of the 105 stores will feature walk-in garden coolers designed to keep produce fresher longer. A list of these stores is available here. All of Food Lion’s produce departments in this market will feature more organic options and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables prepared in-house daily. Six stores will include expanded deli departments that will offer items such as handmade pizza, wing bars, premium coffee and soda stations and more. A list of stores with the expanded deli departments can be found here.

Food Lion has remodeled 544 of its more than 1,000 stores across its 10-state operating area in the last four years as part of its “Easy, Fresh and Affordable…You Can Count on Food Lion Every Day!” strategy.

