First Houston Whole Foods 365 To Feature Peli Peli Kitchen, Juice Society

Peli Peli Kitchen and Juice Society will be the two “Friends of 365” at the first Whole Foods Market 365 store in Houston, which is set to open this summer. The 30,000-s.f. store at 101 North Loop West in Independence Heights will be the 10th 365 location nationwide, and the second in Texas.

Through the Friends of 365 program, Whole Foods partners with outside chefs, food and lifestyle brands and culinary influencers to bring shoppers “innovative in-store experiences.” These Friends share Whole Foods Market’s quality standards, which means they feature foods that are free of artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, sweeteners and hydrogenated fats.

Peli Peli Kitchen will open a South African-inspired restaurant inside the store and will offer sandwiches, tacos, salads and entrees. Most recently, Eater Houston chose Peli Peli Kitchen as its Fast-Casual Restaurant of the Year.

Austin-based wellness brand Juice Society will offer a juice and coffee bar at 365 Independence Heights. The company says it is dedicated to serving the community with high-quality, functional and superfood-focused products.

