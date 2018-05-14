The 12th annual Austin Ice Cream Festival, taking place Saturday, June 23, at the Fiesta Gardens along Lady Bird Lake, has revealed its full entertainment lineup, which includes headliners Lee Fields & the Expressions, Tameca Jones and DJ Mel in the evening, plus The Wild Now and Mélat taking the stage during the day. The event, title sponsored by H-E-B, also will feature up to 20 frozen treat samplers.

This year, the Austin Ice Cream Festival is being broken up into two events—a daytime family-focused festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that will include ice cream and frozen treats from local favorites and national brands, contests, rock wall climbing, inflatables, a dunk tank, yard games, water gun fights, live music entertainment and more. General Admission passes for the daytime event are $15 and include passbooks providing samples from all festival frozen treat vendors. Children six and under receive free admission.

As the sun sets, Fiesta Gardens will transform into After Dark at Austin’s Ice Cream Festival, a trendy after party with headlining live music, frozen treat vendors, boozy frozen drinks and food trucks. After Dark will run from 6 to 10 p.m. General Admission passes are $35 and include access to a headlining music lineup at the pavilion, samples from up to 20 frozen treat vendors, access to boozy frozen treat concoctions and food trucks. Early entry ZIP tickets with extra benefits will be available for purchase for both the Daytime and After Dark events on the festival website. General Admission and ZIP tickets for each event go on sale May 16 and can be purchased at www.austinicecreamfestival.com.

This year’s frozen treat sampler will include Amy’s Ice Creams, Bahama Freeze, Casey’s New Orleans Snowballs, GoodPop, Ice Scrapers, Moojo, Odd Pop, Shaved Ice Island, Snow Monster, Swoon by H-E-B, Thai Fresh and others.

‘Best of ATX’ frozen treats contest

The Austin Ice Cream Festival will crown the 2018 “Best Frozen Treat of Austin” among frozen treat vendors participating in the event. Participating brands will submit a flavor into the contest to be judged by a panel of celebrity judges at the festival. Festival goers will put their taste buds to the test as they sample from each of the festival frozen treat vendors, then vote on their “Fan Favorite.” Winners of the Fan Favorite and “Celebrity Judged” categories will be named the “Best of ATX Frozen Treat” and receive a commemorative spoon trophy and “eternal bragging rights.”

