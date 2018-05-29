Former Albertsons Exec Joining Publix As VP Of Pharmacy

Dain Rusk, who most recently served as group VP of pharmacy operations at Albertsons, will join Publix as VP of pharmacy, effective June 1.

Rusk will oversee pharmacy retail operations and the pharmacy retail business unit, including pharmacy central fill, specialty pharmacy, managed care programs and collaboration efforts with hospitals and healthcare centers. He will report to EVP and CFO David Phillips.

“Dain brings extensive experience in operating retail pharmacies as well as building relationships with healthcare systems. With pharmacy being such an important part of our business, we’re excited to have him join our Publix family,” said Publix President and CEO Todd Jones.

At Albertsons, Rusk was responsible for all pharmacy operations, including corporate operations support. He also led pharmacy business development, central fill/mail operations, specialty pharmacy and clinical initiatives. Rusk’s supermarket experience also includes serving as VP of pharmacy operations at Giant Food.

Rusk received his MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University and his bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.

Rusk and his wife, Allison, will be relocating to Lakeland, Florida, with their youngest daughter, Payton.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. The company operates 1,184 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

