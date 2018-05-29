Weigel’s Kicks Off ‘More Wags For Warriors’ Service Dog Fundraiser

Memorial Day weekend marked the start of the second annual “More Wags for Warriors” campaign at all Weigel’s stores. A three-week fundraising event, More Wags for Warriors supports Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, a Lenoir City, Tennessee, nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance the physical and psychological quality of life for veterans with service related disabilities through the training and placement of highly-trained service dogs.

The program provides—at no charge—specially trained service dogs to veterans in need to provide companionship and assistance, including guiding the blind, providing navigation and assisting with mobility. The cost to raise and train just one service dog before they can be matched to a veteran is approximately $22,000.

All funds raised during this event will go toward building a larger training facility at the organization’s 10-acre site, helping to double the number of veterans served each year. Weigel’s customers can participate by donating at any of Weigel’s 66 locations.

“It is our goal to raise the funds to train one service dog and be able to have more service dogs available for our local veterans through this program,” said Bill Weigel, chairman of Weigel’s. “We are honored to be able to aid the men and women who have served our country with a fundraising event whose mission is to bring them a better quality of life. It’s a small step for us in a much larger picture to help those that have so unselfishly sacrificed for all of us.”

Smoky Mountain Service Dogs was established in 2010 and has served more than 21 veterans since then.

Weigel’s operates 66 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery, all within a 100-mile radius of its corporate headquarters in Powell, Tennessee.

Keep reading: