Wegmans’ Burger Bar To Make Virginia Debut On June 3

The doors to Wegmans Food Markets’ Chantilly, Virginia, store are set to open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 3.

The 120,000-s.f. supermarket is located at The Field at Commonwealth near the intersection of Route 28 and Westfields Boulevard. Open 6 a.m.-midnight daily, Chantilly is Wegmans’ 97th store. Among the 60,000-plus products offered there, more than 4,000 are organic. For those looking to save time, deliveries by Instacart will allow Wegmans customers to complete their grocery shopping online and have orders delivered to their door in as little as one hour.

When asked about the new store’s highlights, Wegmans Executive Chef Halit Ozdemir points to The Burger Bar, a casual restaurant with a menu of burgers, salads, soup and signature margaritas. In preparation for The Burger Bar’s Virginia debut, Ozdemir trained at its original location near Wegmans’ Rochester, New York, headquarters.

In Chantilly, Ozdemir oversees 130 culinarians who prepare restaurant foods ranging from barbecue at the Homestyle Bar to made-to-order salads and pizza baked in a custom rotating brick-hearth oven. Customers can choose to dine in, with indoor and outdoor seating for nearly 300.

“We’ll have an amazing variety of restaurant food. I can’t wait for our customers to see this store,” says Ozdemir. “On any given day, you might find me at the new made-to-order Mexican station, expediting orders at The Burger Bar, or rolling sushi. I like to work side-by-side with members of my team. We all learn from each other.”

Along with Ozdemir, Wegmans Store Manager Brien MacKendrick and others have been busy for months screening and interviewing to hire the 500 employees who work at the store, the majority of whom are new to the company and hired locally.

“Our people set us apart, and we know we have to do our best every day,” says MacKendrick. “As we put the final touches on our new store, our work impressing customers is only beginning.”

Wegmans employs more than 5,000 Virginians, and that number will grow with future store locations slated for Virginia Beach, Tysons Corner, Alexandria (Carlyle) and Arcola. Companywide, Wegmans employs approximately 48,000 people.

