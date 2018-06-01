Frozen Entrée Line Designed For Healthy Blood Sugar Launches At H-E-B

Elior North America, a foodservice company, has launched a frozen entrée brand, Right Course, created to help consumers manage their blood sugar levels.

“The prevalence of diabetes continues to grow within the U.S., with 30 million Americans diagnosed with the disease actively working to manage their blood sugar levels,” the company says. “Right Course adheres to the macro-nutrient requirements to stabilize blood sugar and provide consumers with convenient meal options.”

Developed in partnership with diabetes educators and tested with consumers, Right Course meals come in four frozen entrée varieties: Salisbury Steak with Green Peas; Meatloaf in Tomato Sauce with Lima Beans; Glazed Chicken Breast with Southwestern Style Rice, Black Beans and Corn; and Spaghetti and Meatballs with Broccoli Florets. These meals are available now in more than 275 H-E-B stores across Texas.

Elior North America partnered their chefs, who have been serving specialty dietary needs for more than 45 years, with H-E-B dietitians to create these meals and meet a “significant need for consumers across the country.”

“Eating healthy meals is an essential part of managing diabetes,” said Elior’s registered dietitian, Erin Dixon. “Right Course meals adhere to a macro nutrient balance of 40/30/30. Which means, calories come from a mix of 40 percent carbs, 30 percent protein and 30 percent fats. These meals take the guess work out of balanced nutrition.”

“Elior North America is committed to making a positive difference in peoples’ lives every day,” said Elior North America EVP and Chief Growth Officer Chris Ciatto. “We believe these meals can change the way of life for people with diabetes. Elior North America is committed to providing healthy meal choices for individuals with diabetes that allow them to manage this disease.”

The company is focused on identifying new retail channels and partners to help introduce Right Course to consumers seeking meal options to manage diabetes.

Keep reading: