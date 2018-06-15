Sam’s Club Bringing A New, Tech-Based Format To Dallas

Sam’s Club this week revealed plans for a new kind of club store coming to the Lower Greenville neighborhood of Dallas, Texas. The company has yet to even name the project, which will be located at the corner of Greenville and Richmond Avenues, but it has said the club will be focused on convenience.

“While this will be a membership club like all Sam’s Club locations, this club will be designed to help us innovate and improve our member experience,” said Jamie Iannone, CEO of SamsClub.com and EVP of membership and technology, on the company’s website. “The focus will be on making shopping with us even easier through a more digital experience, including fast membership sign-up, easy returns, checkout using Scan & Go, and digital signage throughout the club. This will be smaller than a typical club—which is perfect for testing innovations in a live shopping environment. You can expect to see a new level of convenience at this facility, and the technologies we use will continue to evolve.”

The 32,000-s.f. store, which, according to Dallas Morning News, will be located in a building that formerly housed a Walmart Neighborhood Market, will carry a limited number of items that are focused on the community. Sam’s Club says it will “lean heavily” on grocery and fresh food items such as grab-and-go meals, the consumable items members buy most frequently, and services like fast, same-day Club Pickup and delivery options.

The store is expected to open this fall, bringing 30 to 40 jobs to the area.

