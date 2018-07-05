Recommended: C&S Wholesale Laying Off 328 At Orlando Warehouse

Grocery distributor C&S Wholesale Services Inc. has told state officials it plans to lay off 328 workers at its Orlando warehouse.

C&S has filed a layoff notice with the state, saying it plans to lay off the workers between Aug. 27 and Sept. 10. A representative with C&S did not respond to requests for comment.

The warehouse is at 4401 Seaboard Road, northwest of downtown Orlando. The facility is a former distribution center for Winn-Dixie stores in Central Florida. C&S bought the distribution operations arm of what is now known as Southeastern Grocers in 2013…

