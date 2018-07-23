Food Lion To Donate Up To 500K Meals To Local Food Banks

As of late last week, each time a Food Lion customer scans his or her MVP savings card at the in-store MVP kiosk, Food Lion will donate one meal to help end hunger in the customer’s local community. Through this partnership with its customers, Food Lion will donate up to 500,000 meals to its 30 local food bank partners and to its national hunger-relief partner, Feeding America.

The donations will be made through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger-relief initiative. The program will run through Aug. 21, when many students may still be facing summer hunger because they lack the only nutritious meal they typically receive during school.

“Scanning your MVP card is not only a great way to get additional savings on top of Food Lion’s everyday low prices, but during this time customers can join with Food Lion Feeds to help end hunger in their community,” said Emma Inman, external communications and community relations director for Food Lion. “We hope our customers will join with us. Together, we can end hunger and help our neighbors in need.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has made a commitment to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Since the launch of Food Lion Feeds in 2014, the grocer has donated more than 400 million meals through in-store campaigns, in-store food rescue programs and associate volunteerism.

Keep reading: