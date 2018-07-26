Albertsons Cos. Completes Open Nature Redesign

Albertsons Cos. has fully completed its redesign of Open Nature, the company’s exclusive natural brand for customers looking for products that are free from artificial ingredients.

“We expect Open Nature to be our next billion-dollar brand,” said Geoff White, president of Albertsons’ Own Brands. “This new look reflects what customers have always loved about Open Nature—high-quality and minimally processed products that support a clean lifestyle for the whole family. We are thrilled to have the new design fully rolled out across all of our trusted Open Nature products.”

The company says it relied heavily on its customers and consumer insights during the redesign. Customers participated in an exercise that invited them to build their ideal natural brand, which included the logo and aesthetics of the package design. In total, the Own Brands team listened to thousands of customers over six months. The winning design, “Green Farm,” now can be found on every one of the more than 450 Open Nature products across Albertsons’ 17 store banners.

The completion of the rollout comes during the company’s month-long celebration of the Open Nature brand. Throughout July, customers have enjoyed promotions for established and new items, all of which are free from 110 ingredients like antibiotics, MSG-type ingredients, nitrates, and preservatives like sulfites and benzoates.

Earlier this year, Albertsons said it would release more than 240 new Open Nature products in 2018. It also expanded the brand into non-food categories, including pet, baby, and Safer Choice Certified house cleaning products.

Open Nature is part of Albertsons’ portfolio of exclusive brands, which includes the Signature family of brands, O Organics and Lucerne. Together, Albertsons Own Brands products achieved more than $11 billion in sales in fiscal year 2017.

