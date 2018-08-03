Hy-Vee In-Store Dietitians Offering Free Weekly Nutrition Tours

Beginning this month, in-store dietitians at more than 190 Hy-Vee locations throughout its eight-state region will offer health shopping tours that focus on the nutritional aspects of lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, as well as managing diabetes. The tours are free and will be offered every week.

Tours will be held at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the following rotation:

Monday (Diabetes): Shoppers will discover diabetes-friendly foods in every aisle and learn how choosing their carbohydrates carefully can make a real difference.

Wednesday (Blood pressure): Dieticians will help shoppers find foods that fit into a low-sodium diet, and see how some can even naturally lower blood pressure.

Friday (Cholesterol): Shoppers will learn which foods will lower bad cholesterol, raise your good cholesterol and help them enjoy improved heart health.

“Hy-Vee’s mission is to make people’s lives easier, healthier and happier, and these free tours are a way for our customers to learn the important role food choices play in their overall health,” said Kristin Williams, SVP and chief health officer for Hy-Vee. “Our company’s approach to health and wellness makes these tours a perfect complement to the wide array of services our in-store dietitians already offer.”

Attendees are not required to sign up in advance but are welcome to call and reserve a spot if they would prefer. All tours will begin at the store’s customer service counter.

Hy-Vee operates more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually.

