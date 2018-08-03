Former 7-Eleven CEO Offers Hope To Franchise Owners

Former 7-Eleven President and CEO Jim Keyes made a surprise appearance at the 2018 National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees convention in Orlando, Florida. His speech, highlighting the importance of change in American business and the strength of the franchise model, came as franchisees are at odds with the company over terms of a new agreement to keep operating their convenience stores.

The National Coalition says Keyes’ appearance at the convention demonstrates the mutual respect shared by franchisees and the former boss, who led a turnaround of 7-Eleven, saving the company from the brink of extinction in 1991. 7-Eleven now operates nearly 70,000 locations around the world.

“If I could point to one most critical factor in the success of 7-Eleven or in the success of an individual franchisee, it would be the importance of embracing change. We were obsessed with innovation, using the eyes and ears of thousands of franchisees to find new products, and deploying technologies that met the changing needs of convenience customers,” said Keyes, who worked for 7-Eleven for 21 years and served as president and CEO from 2000 to 2005.

National Coalition Chairman Jay Singh reminded the audience of franchisees that Keyes led 7-Eleven through 40 quarters of improved same-store sales, strong earnings and maintained open lines of communication with franchise owners even during times of conflict.

“You represent the entrepreneurial spirit that is the backbone of American business and the embodiment of the American dream,” Keyes remarked.

Keyes did not address the current relationship between 7-Eleven and store owners, but he highlighted the value of the franchise model—crediting 7-Eleven founder Joe C. Thompson, Ray Kroc of McDonalds and Fred DeLuca of Subway for creating a path to middle class success for so many.

Keyes shared one story of a franchisee, who also is a development agent for the Subway chain: “He came from South Asia as a young man to work in his uncle’s 7-Eleven store. He saved his money but took a different path, discovering that Subway provided a similar opportunity. The same family enjoyed success as entrepreneurs in two different companies with the same successful outcome, achieving the American dream.”

