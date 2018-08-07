Publix To Open New GreenWise Market In Boca Raton, Florida

Publix has plans to bring a GreenWise Market concept store to Boca Raton, Florida. The new store—the fourth “reignited” GreenWise Market that Publix has announced plans for—will be located on the southwest corner of Glades Road and Boca Rio Road. Publix has not yet determined the opening date for the new store.

“We learned a lot from the Publix GreenWise Market currently in Boca Raton and are excited to launch this new shopping destination,” said Publix SVP of Retail Operations Kevin Murphy, referencing an early iteration of the retailer’s GreenWise concept. “The new GreenWise Market concept features a simplified environment designed to show off our unique and house-made offerings. We believe our customers will appreciate our curated selection.”

The location of the first newly redesigned GreenWise Market was announced in 2017 and is currently under construction in Tallahassee, Florida. It is expected to open in October of this year. Additional locations are expected to open next year in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and Lakeland, Florida. Publix also says it is continuing to look for additional GreenWise Market locations throughout its operating area.

Lakeland, Florida-based Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. It operates 1,190 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

