Amazon and Whole Foods Market have launched grocery pickup in Sacramento, California, and Virginia Beach, with more cities to come throughout 2018. Prime members can shop Whole Foods’ selection of fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples and pick up their order in as little as 30 minutes.

“Pickup from Whole Foods Market is a perfect option for customers who want to grab healthy and organic groceries at their convenience, all without leaving their car,” said Stephenie Landry, worldwide VP of Prime Now, AmazonFresh and Amazon Restaurants. “A customer can order at 5 p.m., pick up at 5:30 p.m., and we’ll have their groceries loaded into their car just minutes after arrival. For an even faster experience, customers can tell us they are on their way using the Prime Now app and groceries will be ready as they arrive.”

To use the grocery pickup service, Prime members place their order via the Prime Now app and choose the pickup option at checkout. Customers can choose free pickup in as little as an hour on orders of $35, or in 30 minutes for $4.99. After arriving at the Whole Foods Market store, customers park in a reserved pickup spot, and a Prime Now shopper will place groceries into their car within minutes.

Customers also can use Alexa to place their order for pickup or delivery.

“Anyone in the family can use Alexa to add items to their cart whenever they think of something they need, eliminating the need for a paper shopping list or trying to remember what the family ran out of,” says Amazon. “It’s as easy as saying, ‘Alexa, add eggs to my Whole Foods cart.’ When ready to check out, just say, ‘Alexa, checkout my Whole Foods cart.’”

All Prime members shopping Whole Foods will receive 10 percent off hundreds of sale items and discounts on select popular products whether they shop in-store, choose pickup or delivery via Prime Now.

Pickup and delivery from Whole Foods is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Keep reading: