Wegmans Pushing South With New Virginia Beach Store

Wegmans Food Markets has announced it is hiring for a new store in Virginia Beach, set to open in the spring of 2019 near the intersection of Virginia Beach and Independence Boulevards. The new location is Wegmans’ furthest expansion south to date.

The 113,000-s.f. store will feature The Burger Bar, a family-friendly, casual restaurant that serves burgers, fresh salads, sandwiches, specialty beverages, soup, sides and kids’ meals.

Wegmans Virginia Beach will employ approximately 500 people, the majority of whom will be hired locally. Of these, there are 185 full-time positions ready to be filled across all departments. Hiring for part-time positions will begin at a later date. Available full-time positions include everything from entry-level management to customer service, overnight grocery, and culinary roles, like chefs and line cooks.

“These jobs offer competitive pay with industry-leading benefits, flexible scheduling and a friendly, positive workplace,” said Store Manager Mike Coyle, who started his Wegmans career as a management trainee in the produce department 25 years ago. “New employees are brought on board quickly for in-depth training on the customer service skills and product knowledge that set our people apart.

Wegmans Food Markets is a 97-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The family-owned company celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” by Fortune Magazine for 21 consecutive years, ranking No. 2 in 2018.

“We promote from within and we’re looking for good people who are ready to learn and grow a career with us,” Coyle added.

