Kroger Offering Instacart Delivery In 75 More Markets

The Kroger Co. and Instacart are expanding their partnership by bringing same-day delivery to 75 additional markets throughout the U.S. by late October. The expansion will grow Kroger and Instacart’s nationwide footprint by 50 percent, making the delivery service available through more than 1,600 stores.

Kroger customers in more communities throughout the country—starting Aug. 30 with Atlanta, Augusta, Knoxville, Little Rock, Memphis, Nashville and other cities—can fill their online carts and have everyday essentials and fresh groceries delivered in as little as two hours.

“We are redefining the customer experience through Restock Kroger by rapidly accelerating our customer coverage area for seamless shopping, giving our shoppers the choice of stores, delivery, curbside pickup or ship to your door,” said Matt Thompson, Kroger’s digital VP of ClickList. “We value our Instacart partnership, and the expansion is just one more way Kroger is offering millions of our customers across America the fresh food and groceries they want, when they want them.”

After signing into their digital account and entering a zip code, customers can shop Kroger’s digital store for Our Brands, national products, fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli meats and cheeses, natural and organic foods including Simple Truth, and hot foods including rotisserie chickens. Once a customer completes their online shopping, their order can be delivered in as little as two hours. Customers earn Kroger fuel rewards on every delivery purchase and can redeem their digital coupons to save even more on their groceries. Customers ordering through Kroger’s website receive their first delivery free with no membership fee.

“Kroger and its family of stores have long offered a superior combination of quality and variety. With this coast-to-coast partnership expansion, we’re proud to now power same-day delivery to more Kroger households than ever before,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, VP of business development at Instacart. “From Atlanta to Anchorage to Albuquerque, Instacart is excited to welcome and offer additional Kroger households on-demand access to their favorite products and household staples.”

The complete list of cities covered in the expansion includes:

Albuquerque, NM

Alexandria, LA

Anchorage, AK

Athens, GA

Atlanta, GA

Auburn, AL

Augusta, GA

Bend, OR

Bloomington, IL

Bloomington, IN

Bowling Green, KY

Carbondale, IL

Casper, WY

Cheyenne, WY

Clarksville, TN

Colorado Springs, CO

Columbia, MO

Columbia, SC

Corvallis, OR

Coeur D’Alene, ID

Dalton, GA

Decatur, AL Fairbanks, AK

Farmington, NM

Flagstaff, AZ

Fort Collins, CO

Gainesville, GA

Grand Junction, CO

Great Falls, MT

Hilton Head Island, SC

Hot Springs, AR

Huntsville, AL

Idaho Falls, ID

Jackson, MS

Jackson, TN

Jefferson City, MO

Kennewick, WA

Knoxville, TN

Lawrence, KS

Little Rock, AR

Longview, TX

Longview, WA

Macon, GA

Manhattan, KS Medford, OR

Memphis, TN

Myrtle Beach, SC

Nashville, TN

Ogden, UT

Peoria, IL

Pocatello, ID

Prescott, AZ

Pueblo, CO

Reno, NV

Salinas, CA

Santa Fe, NM

Savannah, GA

Sherman, TX

Shreveport, LA

Toledo, OH

Topeka, KS

Warner Robins, GA

Yakima, WA

Yuma, AZ

