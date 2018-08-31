Casey’s Kicking Off Muscular Dystrophy Association Campaign Sept. 1

Casey’s General Stores and its customers in 16 states are teaming up to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) throughout September, helping kids and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and other related life-threatening diseases.

“For over 10 years, Casey’s employees and customers have devoted time to raise vital funds for individuals living with muscle-debilitating diseases in our communities,” said Casey’s President and CEO Terry Handley. “We’re honored to work together to help transform the lives of so many and help those with neuromuscular diseases live without limits.”

From Sept. 1 to Sept. 30, Casey’s and its associates will sell pinups for $1 and $5, with contributions going to MDA. The pinups also will include a “buy two, get one free” coupon for 7UP products.

“We are extremely thankful for the generosity of Casey’s General Stores employees and their customers who have opened their hearts to help individuals with muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger,” said MDA President and CEO Lynn O’Connor Vos. “MDA’s impact is in unprecedented times with the development of new treatments and research for cures, thanks to longtime partners like Casey’s, and we’re very grateful.”

Casey’s has raised more than $10 million since 2006 in support of MDA’s shared mission to find treatments and cures for people whose abilities have been compromised by neuromuscular disease.

Casey’s operates more than 2,000 convenience stores in 16 states throughout the Midwest.

