Flu Shots Now Available At All Giant/Martin’s Pharmacies

With flu season around the corner, the team of immunizing pharmacists at Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets are helping customers and their families fight the flu by making flu shots available at all 138 Giant/Martin’s stores with pharmacies.

“Getting a flu shot is the easiest and most effective way to fight the flu,” says Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations at Giant/Martin’s. “We encourage everyone to visit their local Giant/Martin’s pharmacy to get vaccinated as soon as possible, because it can take up to two weeks to be fully protected against the flu.”

Flu shots are administered by Giant/Martin’s pharmacists, subject to state regulations, and no appointment is needed. Most insurance plans, including Medicare Part B, cover flu shots at $0 copays. Giant/Martin’s offers several types of flu shots for children, adults and seniors, including the standard trivalent vaccine, a quadrivalent vaccine which offers protection against an additional strain of the flu virus and a high dose flu vaccine designed specifically for people 65 and older.

“In addition to getting a flu shot, there are other simple steps customers can take to boost their immunity and stay healthy throughout flu season,” adds Sarah Glunz, MS, CNS, LDN and lead nutritionist at Giant/Martin’s. “Giant/Martin’s nutritionists are a great resource for our customers, offering information on healthy eating and smart lifestyle habits, to help keep them healthy during flu season and throughout the year.”

