The New Primal Nabs ‘Best Jerky’ Nod From Self Magazine

In the Packaged Meats and Non-Meat Alternatives category of its 2018 Healthy Food Awards, Self Magazine awarded top jerky honors to The New Primal’s Sea Salt Beef Thins.

A player in the clean jerky market since 2012, The New Primal introduced its Beef Thins earlier this year. Responsibly sourced with the same hormone-free, antibiotic-free, grass-fed beef as its classic jerky and meat stick predecessors, Beef Thins are Whole30-approved, certified paleo, and gluten-free. Beef Thins get their crunch from organic coconut aminos and are seasoned with simple spices and no added sugar.

“With an aim to bring an easier-to-eat jerky to the market, we were thrilled to create another uncompromising snack with our Beef Thins,” says The New Primal Founder Jason Burke. “To see it embraced by our existing loyalists, received so well by new customers, and now recognized as a best-in-category by Self Magazine is immeasurably gratifying.”

The publication’s Healthy Food Award winners must comply with strict nutrition guidelines and prove free of both preservatives and nitrates and pass a taste-test by Self editors.

The owl “window” on Beef Thins’ award-winning packaging offers a peek at the slim slices of meat inside. Each 1-oz. bag contains 13 grams of protein and 90 calories, and retails for $4.99 at grocery stores nationwide.

Keep reading: