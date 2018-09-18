Schnuck Markets To Acquire 19 Shop ‘N Save Stores From Supervalu

Supervalu Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell 19 of its 36 Shop ‘n Save grocery stores, primarily located in the St. Louis, Missouri, area, to Schnuck Markets Inc. The transaction is planned to occur with a staggered close process expected to finish by late October 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

As part of the acquisition, Supervalu will serve as the primary supplier for nine of Schnucks’ existing stores located across northern Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

“Since announcing plans to pursue the sale of our Shop ‘n Save banner earlier this spring, the team has worked diligently and successfully to put this agreement together,” said Mark Gross, Supervalu’s president and CEO. “This transaction is an important step in the continued transformation of our business. Schnucks is an excellent retailer in the St. Louis area, and we’re pleased that these stores will become a part of their operation, including continuing to serve the communities and providing jobs to many of our employees.”

As part of the transaction, Schnucks will acquire 15 in-store pharmacy locations and one stand-alone pharmacy (16 in total) which will remain open, and prescription files at 10 other Shop ‘n Save pharmacy locations that will be transferred to other Schnucks pharmacies in the area. Customers of the Shop ‘n Save pharmacies that will close will receive detailed information on the transfer of their pharmacy files by mail within the next several days, and information will also be available at each pharmacy.

Schnucks also will acquire four of Shop ‘n Save’s seven fuel centers.

All Shop ‘n Save stores and fuel centers not included in this announcement currently remain open. In the event Supervalu cannot identify buyers for these remaining stores in the near term, they will be closed later this year, the company says.

Additionally, since Supervalu’s St. Louis Distribution Center (Hazelwood Avenue) predominantly serves Shop ‘n Save stores, Supervalu expects to close this distribution center later this year following the completion of this transaction and any sales or closures of the remaining Shop ‘n Save stores. Employees at the remaining stores and distribution center will receive notifications and potential end dates as the company prepares to either sell or close the locations. Employees affected by this change, and who continue their employment through their end date with the company, can qualify for severance and other transition-related assistance.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Kirkwood, Missouri, Shop ‘n Save has served the St. Louis market and surrounding area for nearly 40 years, and today employs approximately 2,800 associates.

Shop ‘N Save stores being sold to Schnucks Shop ‘n Save Location City/State Zip Sq. Footage Pharmacy; Fuel 1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway Alton, IL 62002 51,100 No 800 Carlyle Avenue Belleville, IL 62221 61,525 Pharmacy 634 Berkshire Blvd East Alton, IL 62024 22,000 No 2122 Troy Road Edwardsville, IL 62025 55,139 Pharmacy 1900 East Edwardsville Road Wood River, IL 62095 42,130 Fuel 1253 Water Tower Place Arnold, MO 63010 60,135 Pharmacy 7909 State Highway N Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368 70,290 Pharmacy 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Fenton, MO 63026 63,933 Pharmacy 1275 North Truman Blvd Festus, MO 63028 60,000 Pharmacy; Fuel 2183 Charbonier Rd. Florissant, MO 63031 53,140 Pharmacy 1032 Lemay Ferry Road Lemay, MO 63125 56,198 Pharmacy 3740 Monticello Plaza O’Fallon, MO 63368 58,435 Pharmacy 1421 Mexico Loop Road East O’Fallon, MO 63366 54,180 Pharmacy 10634 St. Charles Rock Road St. Ann, MO 63074 65,898 Pharmacy; Fuel 60 Harvester Square St. Charles, MO 63303 71,482 Pharmacy 9070 St. Charles Rock Road St. John, MO 63114 66,250 Pharmacy; Fuel 7057 Chippewa Street St. Louis, MO 63119 77,000 Pharmacy 5780 South Lindbergh Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63123 78,396 No 100 Jungerman Road St. Peters, MO 63376 57,263 Pharmacy 500 West Highway 50 Union, MO 63084 6,405 Standalone Pharmacy

Shop ‘N Save pharmacies whose prescription files are being transferred to Schnucks Pharmacy Location City/State/Zip Transferring to Schnucks location City, State/Zip 4201 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62226 5720 North Belt West Belleville, IL 62226 15446 Manchester Road Ellisville, MO 63011 15425 Manchester Rd Ballwin, MO 63011 175 Flower Valley Shopping Center Florissant, MO 63033 13987 New Halls Ferry Rd Florissant, MO 63033 10805 Old Halls Ferry Road Ferguson, MO 63136 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza Florissant, MO 63138 3521 Nameoki Road Granite City, IL 62040 3100 Madison Ave Granite City, IL 62040 1023 Crossroads Place High Ridge, MO 63049 20 Dillon Plaza Drive High Ridge, MO 63049 10461 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO 63122 10233 Manchester Rd Kirkwood, MO, 63122 9521 Lewis & Clark Blvd Moline Acres, MO 63136 8037 West Florissant Ave Jennings, MO 63136 4660 Chippewa St St. Louis, MO 63116 5055 Arsenal St. Louis, MO 63139 196 Mayfair Plaza Florissant, MO 63033 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza St. Louis, MO 63138

Keep reading: