Schnuck Markets To Acquire 19 Shop ‘N Save Stores From Supervalu

Supervalu Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell 19 of its 36 Shop ‘n Save grocery stores, primarily located in the St. Louis, Missouri, area, to Schnuck Markets Inc. The transaction is planned to occur with a staggered close process expected to finish by late October 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.
As part of the acquisition, Supervalu will serve as the primary supplier for nine of Schnucks’ existing stores located across northern Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.
“Since announcing plans to pursue the sale of our Shop ‘n Save banner earlier this spring, the team has worked diligently and successfully to put this agreement together,” said Mark Gross, Supervalu’s president and CEO. “This transaction is an important step in the continued transformation of our business. Schnucks is an excellent retailer in the St. Louis area, and we’re pleased that these stores will become a part of their operation, including continuing to serve the communities and providing jobs to many of our employees.”
As part of the transaction, Schnucks will acquire 15 in-store pharmacy locations and one stand-alone pharmacy (16 in total) which will remain open, and prescription files at 10 other Shop ‘n Save pharmacy locations that will be transferred to other Schnucks pharmacies in the area. Customers of the Shop ‘n Save pharmacies that will close will receive detailed information on the transfer of their pharmacy files by mail within the next several days, and information will also be available at each pharmacy.
Schnucks also will acquire four of Shop ‘n Save’s seven fuel centers.
All Shop ‘n Save stores and fuel centers not included in this announcement currently remain open. In the event Supervalu cannot identify buyers for these remaining stores in the near term, they will be closed later this year, the company says.
Additionally, since Supervalu’s St. Louis Distribution Center (Hazelwood Avenue) predominantly serves Shop ‘n Save stores, Supervalu expects to close this distribution center later this year following the completion of this transaction and any sales or closures of the remaining Shop ‘n Save stores. Employees at the remaining stores and distribution center will receive notifications and potential end dates as the company prepares to either sell or close the locations. Employees affected by this change, and who continue their employment through their end date with the company, can qualify for severance and other transition-related assistance.
Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Kirkwood, Missouri, Shop ‘n Save has served the St. Louis market and surrounding area for nearly 40 years, and today employs approximately 2,800 associates.
|Shop ‘N Save stores being sold to Schnucks
|Shop ‘n Save Location
|City/State
|Zip
|Sq. Footage
|Pharmacy; Fuel
|1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway
|Alton, IL
|62002
|51,100
|No
|800 Carlyle Avenue
|Belleville, IL
|62221
|61,525
|Pharmacy
|634 Berkshire Blvd
|East Alton, IL
|62024
|22,000
|No
|2122 Troy Road
|Edwardsville, IL
|62025
|55,139
|Pharmacy
|1900 East Edwardsville Road
|Wood River, IL
|62095
|42,130
|Fuel
|1253 Water Tower Place
|Arnold, MO
|63010
|60,135
|Pharmacy
|7909 State Highway N
|Dardenne Prairie, MO
|63368
|70,290
|Pharmacy
|45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza
|Fenton, MO
|63026
|63,933
|Pharmacy
|1275 North Truman Blvd
|Festus, MO
|63028
|60,000
|Pharmacy; Fuel
|2183 Charbonier Rd.
|Florissant, MO
|63031
|53,140
|Pharmacy
|1032 Lemay Ferry Road
|Lemay, MO
|63125
|56,198
|Pharmacy
|3740 Monticello Plaza
|O’Fallon, MO
|63368
|58,435
|Pharmacy
|1421 Mexico Loop Road East
|O’Fallon, MO
|63366
|54,180
|Pharmacy
|10634 St. Charles Rock Road
|St. Ann, MO
|63074
|65,898
|Pharmacy; Fuel
|60 Harvester Square
|St. Charles, MO
|63303
|71,482
|Pharmacy
|9070 St. Charles Rock Road
|St. John, MO
|63114
|66,250
|Pharmacy; Fuel
|7057 Chippewa Street
|St. Louis, MO
|63119
|77,000
|Pharmacy
|5780 South Lindbergh Blvd.
|St. Louis, MO
|63123
|78,396
|No
|100 Jungerman Road
|St. Peters, MO
|63376
|57,263
|Pharmacy
|500 West Highway 50
|Union, MO
|63084
|6,405
|Standalone Pharmacy
|Shop ‘N Save pharmacies whose prescription files are being transferred to Schnucks
|Pharmacy Location
|City/State/Zip
|Transferring to Schnucks location
|City, State/Zip
|4201 North Belt West
|Belleville, IL 62226
|5720 North Belt West
|Belleville, IL 62226
|15446 Manchester Road
|Ellisville, MO 63011
|15425 Manchester Rd
|Ballwin, MO 63011
|175 Flower Valley Shopping Center
|Florissant, MO 63033
|13987 New Halls Ferry Rd
|Florissant, MO 63033
|10805 Old Halls Ferry Road
|Ferguson, MO 63136
|1589 Sierra Vista Plaza
|Florissant, MO 63138
|3521 Nameoki Road
|Granite City, IL 62040
|3100 Madison Ave
|Granite City, IL 62040
|1023 Crossroads Place
|High Ridge, MO 63049
|20 Dillon Plaza Drive
|High Ridge, MO 63049
|10461 Manchester Road
|Kirkwood, MO 63122
|10233 Manchester Rd
|Kirkwood, MO, 63122
|9521 Lewis & Clark Blvd
|Moline Acres, MO 63136
|8037 West Florissant Ave
|Jennings, MO 63136
|4660 Chippewa St
|St. Louis, MO 63116
|5055 Arsenal
|St. Louis, MO 63139
|196 Mayfair Plaza
|Florissant, MO 63033
|1589 Sierra Vista Plaza
|St. Louis, MO 63138
