Sprouts To Open Eighth Las Vegas Valley Store Oct. 3

Sprouts Farmers Market will open in Las Vegas at Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs Road on Wednesday, Oct. 3. The new store, the healthy grocer’s eighth location in Las Vegas Valley, will offer locally made products from Anderson Dairy, Annsley Naturals Southwest, Killer Salsa, Saxxy’s Sauces and Al Bees Honey.

Sprouts will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new store, located at 7375 South Rainbow Road, before doors open at 7 a.m. The public is invited to join the festivities and shop among the thousands of healthy items offered throughout the 30,000-s.f. store.

The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase. A line is expected to form at 6 a.m. Muffin and coffee samples will be served to everyone in line before the doors open.

Upon checkout, every 15th shopper will receive a coupon book featuring Sprouts savings, and every customer will receive one free reusable bag with purchase.

The grand opening deals will continue through the weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 6, the first 200 customers to make a purchase will receive a coupon booklet for five free deli items. On Sunday, Oct. 7, every 15th customer at checkout will receive a coupon for $5 off a purchase of more than $15 to use on their next visit.

As part of Sprouts’ commitment to “zero waste,” the new Las Vegas store will donate unsold and edible groceries to Three Square Food Bank through the grocer’s Food Rescue program. In 2017, Sprouts stores and distribution centers donated 23 million pounds of product, equivalent to 19 million meals. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities.

