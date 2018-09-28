Natural Grocers Introduces New Line Of Own Brand Products

Natural Grocers has launched its new line of private label products, including more than 35 different items across 10 categories.

The natural and organic retailer says the launch continues its commitment to its founding principles of “highest quality products at always affordable prices.”

“Our name has been defining the highest quality standards in the natural foods industry since before it really was an industry, so when it comes time to put our name on products, only the highest quality products will do, and we make sure that they are priced so that everyone can afford them,” said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Co-President. “We want products that represent our values: hormone and antibiotic-free meats; pasture-based dairy; pasture-raised eggs; no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, sweeteners, hydrogenated oils or partially hydrogenated oils and non-GMO; values that have been defining our family’s mission since 1955—never compromising quality for the easy way through. When it comes to house brands, our products are the highest quality at an affordable price.”

The new Natural Grocers Brand product lineup includes pasta sauce, olive oil, preserves, bread, apple cider vinegar, tortilla chips, taco shells, canned tomatoes, canned beans and canned vegetables, maple syrup, fair-trade coffee and frozen fruits, all organic. Other items, including organic grass-fed cheese, free-trade chocolate, coconut milk, grass-fed beef jerky and frozen vegetables, are in the pipeline and are expected to be in stores in 2019.

Natural Grocers says the introduction of its new line of organic, private label products is “expected to have a positive impact on the overall mix of organic products in the private label category.”

Natural Grocers has teamed up with How2Recycle, whose mission is to get more materials in the recycling bin by taking the guesswork out of recycling. To that end, it has created a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public.

“Recyclable packaging is an important component of Natural Grocers’ eco-friendly and sustainable practices,” the company says, noting that its partnership with How2Recycle is a natural fit as it relates to its private label offerings.

Natural Grocers will host sampling events for some of the new products at all of its stores on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 1-3 p.m.

