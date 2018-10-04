B&R Stores Acquiring Iowa Location From Newman Family

B&R Stores is acquiring the Newman’s Thriftway store in Glenwood, Iowa, and will convert it to a Russ’s Market.

B&R operates several banners aside from Russ’s Market, including Super Saver and Apple Market. The Glenwood store will be the 20th location for the company.

“B&R Stores expanded into the state of Iowa in 1993 with our Council Bluffs Super Saver location,” said Pat Raybould, president of Lincoln, Nebraska-based B&R Stores. “We have never stopped growing and that is not about to change. Our new Glenwood, Iowa, location will be a great addition to the B&R family.”

Dan Newman, president and co-owner of Newman’s Thriftway, said his family purchased the store at 900 South Locust Street 20 years ago.

“It has been a challenging and rewarding venture for our family. We are excited for our next chapter in life and we are grateful for the patronage we have received over the years,” Newman said.

He added that his family is confident B&R Stores will be an “exceptional asset to the Glenwood Community.”

Russ’s Market District Manager Nick Kelso said B&R Stores will retain as many existing staff members as possible. The transaction is expected to close in mid-November.

Earlier this year, B&R Stores acquired the Heartland Foods Store in Beatrice, Nebraska. Last year, B&R Stores purchased the Lovegrove’s Grocery Store in Waverly, Nebraska, from the Lovegrove family.

B&R Stores was founded in 1964 by Russ Raybould. The first Russ’s Market opened in 1964 at 17th and Washington in Lincoln, Nebraska. The first Super Saver opened in 1984 at 48th and O Streets in Lincoln. At 60,000 s.f., it was the largest retail grocery store in the state in terms of square footage when it first opened.

