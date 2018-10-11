Publix Donates More Than $1M To Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

Publix Super Markets has donated more than $800,000 to the American Red Cross for disaster relief to help people affected by Hurricane Florence. That donation is in addition to the previously announced donation by Publix Super Markets Charities of $250,000 to the American Red Cross and United Way for relief efforts for the affected areas.

The amount donated by Publix was raised through a program last month that allowed customers to donate any amount by adding it to their grocery totals when checking out at Publix registers. All of the funds raised went to the Red Cross to support its relief efforts.

“Thanks to the generosity of our customers and associates we are able to help victims recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Florence,” said Maria Brous, Publix director of media and community relations. “It is our privilege to do what we can to help those affected by the storm.”

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 195,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. It operates 1,200 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years.

