Kroger Bringing Toys R Us Brand To Nearly 600 Stores For The Holidays

Kroger is partnering with Geoffrey’s Toy Box to bring its exclusive brands to nearly 600 Kroger-owned stores across America for the 2018 holiday season.

The company, formerly known as Toy R Us, announced in early October that it had canceled an auction to sell off all its assets. Instead, it reorganized as Geoffrey LLC and later announced during a toy industry event that it would launch a new retail brand for in-store pop-ups, called Geoffrey’s Toy Box, the New York Post reported.

Starting this month, the newly branded merchandise and displays will appear in participating stores owned by Kroger with a selection of 35 children’s toys, ranging in price from $19.99-$49.99. The holiday program will feature exclusive toys from Animal Zone, Imaginarium, Journey Girls, Edu Science, You & Me and Just Like Home. Product assortment will vary by location.

“Geoffrey’s Toy Box delivers a unique shopping destination within Kroger stores,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s SVP of merchandising. “We’re excited to offer Geoffrey’s Toy Box this holiday season to provide our customers with the opportunity to purchase a selection of toys once exclusive to Toys R Us.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Kroger to bring a curated collection of product from our beloved portfolio of brands to American consumers this holiday,” added Richard Barry, EVP at Geoffrey’s Toy Box.

