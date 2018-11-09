Fareway Campaign Raises More Than $177K For Children’s Charity

Fareway Stores Inc. recently conducted a campaign that let customers round up their totals at the register to support Variety – The Children’s Charity, a 501(c3) organization. Donations were collected from Oct. 1-20 at all Fareway locations, with total donations reaching $177,000 during the three-week period.

“Our customers’ kindness is making an extraordinary impact. Due to this campaign, we are able to provide additional support to underprivileged, at-risk and special needs children in the five states where Fareway conducts business,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We are proud of the positive difference we are making to help children, and we couldn’t do this without the generosity of our customers.”

Proceeds from the campaign will be distributed regionally and provide funding to support Variety’s programs. Fareway has been a supporter of Variety since 1984, with total contributions exceeding $2 million.

“We are grateful for Fareway’s commitment to Variety – The Children’s Charity and Iowa children and for the support of Fareway customers who contributed during the round up in support of Variety,” said Sheri McMichael, executive director of Variety. “These funds will help Iowa children reach their full potential.”

Fareway operates 122 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

