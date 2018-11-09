Kroger Hosts Fourth Natural Foods Innovation Summit

The Kroger Co. hosted its fourth Natural Foods Innovation Summit in partnership with 84.51°, in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 8.

During the keynote presentation, Seth Goldman, the co-founder of Honest Tea and executive chairman of Beyond Meat, a plant-based protein brand, spoke about the importance of sustainability in the food industry and shared best practices for operating a mission-driven company.

“It’s been one year since Kroger launched our Natural Foods Innovation Summit,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s SVP of merchandising. “The interactive model has proven to be successful, creating a new channel for enterprising small businesses and startups to engage Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, with innovative ideas and products for our customers.”

Nearly 60 brands participated in the expo, bringing the total number of different small businesses Kroger has engaged across its four Summit events to more than 200.

“Kroger has experienced five consecutive years of double-digit growth in the natural and organic foods category,” continued Clark. “We know today’s customer wants better-for-you products, and Kroger will continue to make natural, organic and free-from products accessible and affordable through Simple Truth and supplier partnerships.”

Kroger says it will continue to host Summit events in 2019.

