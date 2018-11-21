Hy-Vee’s Market Grille Restaurants Now Offering Delivery Service

Six Hy-Vee Market Grille restaurants in the West Des Moines, Iowa, metro area now deliver lunch and dinner options to customers’ doorsteps.

The Ankeny Prairie Trail, Altoona, Waukee, West Des Moines Mills Civic, Urbandale and downtown Des Moines Hy-Vee stores now offer delivery service from their Hy-Vee Market Grille locations.

Hy-Vee Market Grille delivery is available every day from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch at all of the locations, except the downtown Des Moines store. Dinner delivery is available from 5-9 p.m. at all six locations.

To order, customers can download the Hy-Vee Market Grille app, enter their address and if delivery is available, it will show a delivery option for ordering.

“We know customers are busy and are looking for fast, fresh and delicious mealtime solutions, and now we can bring our family friendly Hy-Vee Market Grille menu right to their doorsteps,” said Nate Stewart, executive vice president of perishables for Hy-Vee. “We’re excited to build on our curbside-to-go option and offer even more convenience through our delivery service.”

Hy-Vee uses only the freshest ingredients for its Hy-Vee Market Grille menu items, including Hy-Vee Choice Reserve beef that’s hand-selected for quality and flavor, as well as the freshest fruits and vegetables right out of the store’s own produce department and buns and breads from the store’s own bakery.

“Everything from the Hy-Vee Market Grille is made fresh to order by our chefs,” Stewart said. “We’re excited to bring our menu to even more central Iowa customers through this new delivery option for lunch and dinner.”

Hy-Vee Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually.

