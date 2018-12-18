Kroger-Sponsored ‘More Than Pink’ Walk Set For May 4

Komen Atlanta will host its annual Komen Atlanta More Than Pink Walk at Lenox Square at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 4. Early discounted event registration is available now through Jan. 13 at komenatlanta.org/walk. Kroger is the presenting sponsor.

The Komen Atlanta More Than Pink Walk follows a 2.5-mile route through Buckhead on iconic Peachtree Street. At this annual event, supporters, survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer walk to raise funds for Komen Atlanta and to honor those who have been lost to the disease.

“The Komen Atlanta More Than Pink Walk has been embraced by Atlantans because a majority of the net proceeds raised by the event stays in the local community to help fund programs offering breast health education and breast cancer screening and treatment,” said Cati Diamond Stone, executive director of Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta. “It is our hope that this event will inspire the metro Atlanta community to want to do more for research, more for our community, more for caring for those living with breast cancer–especially metastatic breast cancer–and more action to find the cures.”

The event also supports the Susan G. Komen Bold Goal of reducing the current number of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. by 50 percent by 2026. More than one million participants participate in Komen walks and races every year, and the Komen Atlanta More Than Pink Walk is one of the organization’s signature annual events.

Walk registration opens at 6:30 a.m. May 4. Shortly before 8 a.m., survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer will march to the opening ceremony. The event concludes with a post-walk celebration at 8:45 a.m.

Global Payments has been announced as the 2019 Heroes for Hope Sponsor, joining Presenting Sponsor Kroger, VIP Host Georgia-Pacific, Mission Mosaic Sponsor WellStar and the Komen Atlanta More Than Pink Walk host site, Lenox Square Mall.

For more information on Komen Atlanta, visit komenatlanta.org.

