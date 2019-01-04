Austin, Texas-based RetailMeNot Inc. has promoted Marissa Tarleton to CEO, effective Jan. 7. Tarleton has served as chief marketing officer of RetailMeNot since 2015, leading the company’s brand, consumer and B2B marketing and communications initiatives, driving significant transformation for the business.

Cotter Cunningham, founder and CEO, will move into a chairman role. He also will take on a new role with MacAndrews & Forbes, owner of Harland Clarke Holdings and RetailMeNot, working on new emerging technology ventures and initiatives.

Cunningham founded the company in 2009, made more than 15 acquisitions, raised nearly $300 million in venture capital and led the organization to an IPO in July 2013. In 2017, RetailMeNot was acquired by Harland Clarke Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

“It has been one of my greatest achievements to build a successful company from the ground up. With a mission of saving millions of people money while building great technology, I am fortunate to have had a tremendous nine years in this role,” Cunningham said. “I look forward to my continued service as chairman, and I am excited that Marissa Tarleton will take the reins as CEO. Under Marissa’s leadership, RetailMeNot will continue to deliver on its promise of being the ultimate savings destination.”

Tarleton joined RetailMeNot in 2015 as CMO and has demonstrated leadership extending throughout the organization. In this role, she is most notably known for establishing a new brand, and targeting and marketing ROI strategies for the company. In addition, Tarleton launched two new sub-brands, RetailMeNot Everyday and RetailMeNot Rx Saver. These initiatives helped deliver significant growth in consumer acquisition while also building new revenue streams for RetailMeNot.

Tarleton was also named a top 50 CMO on the inaugural Forbes CMO Next list in 2018. Prior to RetailMeNot, she served in multiple regional and global marketing and e-commerce leadership roles at Dell. Prior to Dell, Tarleton worked in advertising in New York City for both Ogilvy & Mather and Foote Cone & Belding.

“Cotter has not just led a successful business, he has also created an incredibly vibrant and beloved company culture. I would like to thank him for his leadership and mentorship, and I look forward to building upon his immense success,” Tarleton said. “I am honored to serve the millions of consumers who count on RetailMeNot to save money, the marketers who depend on RetailMeNot to drive revenue and the top-notch talent at RetailMeNot who make it all work.”

Tarleton will report to Erik Prusch, the new CEO of Harland Clarke Holdings.

“It’s an exciting time at Harland Clarke Holdings and RetailMeNot. Together, we are well-positioned for strategic growth,” Prusch said. “Cotter has built an extraordinary company. I want to offer my sincerest thanks to him for all that has been accomplished and look forward to our continued work with him in his new role. I would also like to extend sincere congratulations to Marissa as she takes on her new leadership role. I am thrilled about the future ahead.”

RetailMeNot Inc. is a leading savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The company enables consumers across the globe to find hundreds of thousands of offers to save money while they shop or dine out.