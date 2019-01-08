Hormel And AWG Donated 9,000 Pounds Of Ham For The Holidays

Hormel Foods and Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) donated 9,000 pounds of Hormel Cure 81 hams to Harvesters to help feed those in need this holiday season.

The makers of the Hormel Cure 81 brand created the “Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger” program in 1989. The program involves a partnership between Hormel and grocery retailers across the country. Throughout the years, more than $13 million dollars in hams have been donated, feeding tens of thousands of families.

“Hormel Foods is proud to partner with Associated Wholesale Grocers through AWG Cares, the employee charitable foundation of AWG, to support hunger-relief efforts in the communities served by Associated Wholesale Grocers’ retailers and employees,” said Stephanie Postma, brand manager, meat products marketing, Hormel. “The Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program highlights our long-standing relationship with Associated Wholesale Grocers, and we are honored to work together and make such a substantial contribution for those in need.”

“We are extremely grateful to have such generous vendor partners like Hormel to help us facilitate this donation on behalf of our independent grocery store owners represented in 3,800 locations across 36 states,” said Lori Turner, chair of AWG Cares. “Our retailers are the lifeblood of their communities and help those in need day in and day out.”

Hormel will donate more than 55,000 hams—a retail value of $1.1 million—to charities nationwide through Hams for Hunger this holiday season.