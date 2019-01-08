Woody Norris, formerly president of business development for Acosta Sales and Marketing, is joining the On-Shelf Marketing Group’s (OSMG) leadership team as EVP of business development.

OSMG, founded in 2006, is a full-service broker specializing in headquarter sales support and nationwide, in-store retail services at Walmart and Kroger and all traditional supermarkets. The group is comprised of five regional brokers.

Norris will lead new business development, strategy and implementation. He will work closely with all OSMG partners—JOH, SellEthics, Schraad, Mancini and HS&R—as well as its Kroger and Walmart teams.

“I’m looking forward to championing our compelling story,” said Norris. “OSMG is winning because we focus on investing in our people and services to drive performance for our clients and customers. Having no debt and no financial obligation provides OSMG the ability to attract and retain the very best in the industry. The future is very bright for our OSMG team!”

Norris spent several years in his former role with Acosta, and prior to that, he spent 20 years at Crossmark, including 10 years as its president.

“Never before have we seen such dramatic shifts in the sales and marketing agency landscape,” said John Saidnawey, chairman and CEO of JOH. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen our OSMG model continue to gain traction. We offer the best possible recipe for success, delivering excellence locally and centralizing services where needed. We are debt-free and constantly investing back into our business.”

“The timing is perfect to add Woody’s robust industry acumen, relationships and insight to our OSMG team,” said Bill Schraad, president and CEO of Schraad & Associates. “We have worked hard to become the industry’s most effective national solution, and Woody will help us build upon our collective success.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Woody to our team,” said Joel Barham, president and CEO of SellEthics. “Adding Woody is just one more indication of our willingness to invest in the best industry talent.”