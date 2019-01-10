Ingles Joins Aetna’s Preferred Medicare Pharmacy Network

Ingles Pharmacy has joined Aetna’s Medicare network of preferred pharmacies. Aetna Medicare members with prescription drug coverage now can fill their prescriptions at preferred pharmacy copays at any Ingles Pharmacy in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

“We are excited about this new opportunity to partner with Aetna in providing quality care and cost-savings to our customers as an Aetna Preferred Pharmacy,” said Steve Cucchi, VP of pharmacy and IT for Ingles.

“Our goal is to make it easy and convenient for our members to get the medications they need to help keep them healthy,” said Terri Swanson, VP for Aetna Medicare Part D. “Aetna shares Ingles Markets’ focus on providing exceptional service to our Medicare members in communities throughout the Southeast.”

Nationally, Aetna offers three Medicare prescription drug plans and many Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage plans. Plans are designed to help meet the health, lifestyle and financial goals of Medicare beneficiaries.

Ingles is a supermarket chain with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the company operates 200 supermarkets including 108 pharmacies. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, Ingles operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies company supermarkets and unaffiliated customers.