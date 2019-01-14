Coborn’s To Open Its Second Cash Wise Store On Jan. 23 In Bismarck

Coborn’s Inc., parent company of Cash Wise, will host the grand opening of a new Cash Wise location in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Jan. 23.

The store, located at 900 NE 43rd Avenue in north Bismarck, will be the company’s second next-generation Cash Wise store. The concept includes enhanced services, an expanded assortment of products and a new décor package to make the shopping experience more unique, says Coborn’s.

The retailer will host several events throughout the day to mark the grand opening of this location. At 11:30 a.m., a short program will take place to celebrate the completion of the remodel. Chris Coborn, Coborn’s president, CEO and chairman of the board, will offer remarks along with Store Director Jim Polk, Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken, and representation from the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce. Coborn’s executives also will be in attendance. A ribbon-cutting will take place shortly after, and a grand opening cake will be served.

Sampling events throughout the store will give guests an opportunity to try some of Cash Wise’s new items. Sampling will take place 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Coborn’s opened its first Cash Wise store opened in Fargo in July 2018. Some staples of the next-gen concept include:

The Kitchen: This new centerpiece area will serve made-to-order entrees that are packaged in-store for pickup and at-home preparation. Brick-oven fired pizza, sandwiches and other grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner options are just a few of the items guests will find in the Kitchen, in addition to a Kabar Sushi space next to the brick-oven pizza.

Chop Shoppe: This new service will allow guests the opportunity to have their fresh fruits and veggies cut before they leave the store. The Chop Shoppe also produces a variety of freshly squeezed juices.

Online shopping with curbside pickup: Guests will be able to place their order online by visiting Cashwise.com on any mobile or desktop device and have their order waiting for them for pickup at a designated timeslot they’ve chosen at Cash Wise in north Bismarck.

Caribou Coffee: An in-store Caribou Coffee shop is included with this location. It will allow guests the opportunity to enjoy a warm or cool beverage while shopping, or in the “a cozy coffee shop environment,” says Coborn’s.

Full-service floral department: The floral team specializes in funerals, weddings, deliveries and balloon bouquets, along with special events planning. The department will offer arrangements and mixed bouquets, along with a variety of green and blooming plants.

New smoked meat products in meat department: New items available at this location will include a variety of Four Brothers smoked meats, such as smoked ribs, chicken, sausage, brisket options and more. Guests also will find top tier Greater Omaha 1881 Certified Hereford Beef products that complement the Four Brothers Certified Beef items sold at all Cash Wise stores in the area. Additionally, Cash Wise guests can expect to find a large selection of value-added, oven-ready meal solutions and grilling favorites at the meat counter.

Cash Wise Liquor: The new Cash Wise Liquor includes a new design. The store’s interior has a modern look, says Coborn’s, as well as expanded variety, a new tasting center and the largest selection of cold beer in Bismarck.