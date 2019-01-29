Food City To Open Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia, Store On Jan. 30

Shelves are stocked in preparation for the Jan. 30 opening of Food City’s newest store in Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia. The 49,700-s.f. supermarket is located on Highway US-41 and will serve as the area’s second location.

“The area residents in both Tennessee and Georgia have certainly been supportive of our company and we’re extremely excited to provide our loyal customers with a new, state-of-the-art Food City,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

The location includes an in-store bakery and deli, complete with a hot food bar, large café seating area, pizzeria, and fresh food bar featuring a variety of soup, wings, salad and fruit selections.

Full-service meat and seafood departments offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven-ready products, sushi, plus a complete selection of meats that are all-natural with no solutions added, including Certified Angus Beef. In-house meat cutters hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order.

Expanded grocery, frozen food and produce departments go well beyond the normal fare with a huge selection of gourmet, international and specialty items, says the retailer.

The floral department is staffed with a designer seven days per week, offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more.

For added convenience, Food City is continuing its relationship with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU), offering an in-store branch banking option, a Food City Pharmacy providing a full range of services, and a Food City Gas N’ Go, featuring a five-pump station, including diesel fuel.

The new location also features several energy saving concepts, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100 percent LED lighting, as well as an open rafter ceiling design.

“Our customers will find the same exceptional customer service, top quality products and competitive pricing they have come to expect from Food City, housed in a more energy efficient model, along with some exciting new features and conveniences,” says Smith.

The new store will also offer the added convenience of GoCart curbside pick-up. Customers can select their purchases on-line at FoodCity.com and their order will be filled by a professional shopper and loaded into their vehicle when they arrive at the store. Payment can be made on-line or by credit or debit card at the time of pick-up.

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores—Food City’s parent company—operates 131 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia.