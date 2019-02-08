Lidl Appoints Roman Heini As Chairman Of Lidl US

Lidl U.S. has named former top Aldi executive Roman Heini as its chairman, effective March 1. The announcement was made Feb. 8.

Heini, who joined Lidl last October, will relocate to the company’s Arlington, Virginia headquarters to collaborate with the management team led by Lidl U.S. CEO Johannes Fieber. Together, the team will continue to focus on supporting and optimizing Lidl’s U.S. store operations, its Best Market integration in New York and New Jersey, and the grocer’s ongoing expansion into new markets along the East Coast.

Heini’s appointment as chairman also reflects the company’s commitment to the American market and strengthens Lidl’s ability to support dynamic business development in the future. In taking responsibility for the American business, Heini will build on the work of International Board member Michael Aranda, who will assume new responsibilities on Lidl’s management board in Europe.

“Roman’s decision to relocate to our Arlington headquarters with this appointment underscores Lidl’s commitment to the U.S. and is a major step forward in positioning us for dynamic growth,” said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl U.S. “I look forward to welcoming Roman to the U.S. and driving Lidl’s success together.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join the capable team at Lidl U.S. and to contribute to our expansion in the United States,” Heini said. “I look forward to working closely with the team as we continue to tackle the priority projects of our U.S. business.”

Heini held a variety of roles with Aldi South over an 18-year-period, according to reports.

Lidl operates about 10,500 stores in 29 countries. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today has more than 60 stores in nine East Coast states.