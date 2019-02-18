Blue Zones Project Honors Two Grocery Stores In Shawnee, Oklahoma

Two Homeland Grocery stores in Shawnee, Oklahoma, have achieved designation as Blue Zones Project Approved as part of Blue Zones Project in Pottawatomie County.

Homeland Grocery on Independence and Kickapoo and on MacArthur and Harrison completed the approval process. The changes they made to impact well-being include adding signage to highlight plant-slant items throughout the store, building Blue Zones Checkout Lanes to make impulse buying of healthy choices easier, encouraging parking at the farthest spaces from the store, distributing healthy recipes to promote healthy cooking and partnering with Oklahoma Baptist University athletics to bring healthy pre- and post-practice options to the athletes.

Also, at both Homeland locations in Shawnee, the company decided to stop selling tobacco due to participation in the Blue Zones Project. “This is a big deal,” said Mayor Richard Finley about the decision.

“We know that many of our customers are shopping for healthier options,” said Dennis Maxwell, marketing director of Homeland Grocery. “We wanted to take a leading role in helping them achieve their healthy lifestyle goals. Becoming Blue Zones Project Approved highlights the number of ways we’re doing just that.”

The community is invited to celebrate this accomplishment beginning with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Homeland Grocery on Harrison and MacArthur, 2705 N Harrison, followed by a fun celebration walk between the two stores, finishing at Homeland Grocery on Kickapoo and Independence, 600 W Independence. A $10 voucher will be given to those who participate in the walk. Healthy food samples will be provided and drawings for Dunham’s gift cards, a month membership to Troy & Dollie Smith Family YMCA and Homeland Grocery gift cards also will be part of the post-walk celebration.

Transportation from the Kickapoo and Independence store to the Harrison and MacArthur Store after the walk will be available with the support of the YMCA.

“Supermarkets are the perfect advocates to promote health and well-being,” said Blue Zones Project Pottawatomie County Organization Lead Lindsay Goodson. “We applaud Homeland for engaging with our community through this process and making healthy choices easier for its customers. The participation and leadership of Homeland is a milestone in Pottawatomie County’s Blue Zones Project experience.”

Brought to Pottawatomie County through a sponsorship by the Avedis Foundation in collaboration with Sharecare Inc. and Blue Zones LLC, Blue Zones Project is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

Established in 2010, Blue Zones Project is inspired by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five regions of the world—or Blue Zones—with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner’s findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Currently, 42 communities in nine states have joined Blue Zones Project, impacting more than 3.3 million Americans nationwide.

To learn more about Blue Zones Project, contact the Blue Zones Project team in Pottawatomie County at 405-765-8071, or visit bluezonesproject.com.