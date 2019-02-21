Souto Foods Opens New Warehouse In Norcross, Georgia

Souto Foods Wholesale & Distributors opened its new warehouse in Norcross, Georgia, this week.

Sebastian Souto, president of the company, told The Shelby Report that the warehouse has nearly 60,000 s.f. of space, with 10,000 s.f. of that refrigerated. The facility can be expanded by another 30,000 s.f. as needed, he said.

“We are looking to grow more than 300 percent in the next three years to serve a total of eight states and create more than 100 new job opportunities,” Souto said.

The warehouse is expected to help Souto Foods increase both its productivity and its product offerings.

“By the end of next month we will add more than 1,000 new SKUs to our distribution,” he added.

The ribbon-cutting for the new facility, which is located in Gwinnett County, drew several local officials, including Nicholas F. Masino, chief economic officer, Partnership Gwinnett; Shantell Wilson, Gwinnett County Economic Development manager; Jalisa Murphy, associate project manager, Partnership Gwinnett Community & Economic Development; Deven Cason, senior project manager-Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Partnership Gwinnett Community & Economic Development; and Andrew Carnes, senior director of economic development, Partnership Gwinnett.

Souto Foods was established in 2010 in Atlanta. The company says it has experienced growth of 300 percent year over year for the past five years. It serves customers in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee with a wide range of products from Latin American and Caribbean countries as well as other countries around the globe.