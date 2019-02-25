Richard M. Daley Retiring From Coca-Cola Board Of Directors

Richard M. Daley will retire from The Coca-Cola Board of Directors after eight years of service. The board announced Feb. 22 that Daley will not stand for re-election at the company’s annual meeting in April.

Daley has been a Coca-Cola director since 2011. He served as mayor of Chicago from 1989 to 2011. Daley currently serves as executive chairman of Tur Partners LLC, an investment and advisory firm focusing on sustainable solutions within the urban environment, and is of counsel at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, a full-service law firm.

“I’ve had the honor and pleasure of working with Richard Daley for many years, and I thank him for his valuable contributions to our company and system,” said Chairman Muhtar Kent.

With Daley’s retirement, the Atlanta-based Coca-Cola board will have 13 members, pending director elections at the annual meeting.

