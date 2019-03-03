Bonus Content Corporate Store News Health/Wellness Organic Natural Recommended Reading Southeast Store News

Recommended: Largest Whole Foods In SE To Open In Atlanta In April

March 3, 2019
1 Min Read
largest WFM in SE

Midtown will soon be home to the largest Whole Foods in the Southeast.

Bobby Turner, the grocer’s south regional president, recently announced the store’s  April 5 opening at the Midtown Alliance Annual Meeting.

The 70,000-square-foot store — twice as large as the average Whole Foods — will sit at 22 14th Street and include a rooftop terrace, a pub, microbrewery, cooking school and programming for yoga and movie nights.

The health food grocery store will be adjacent to the 39-story Icon Midtown high rise, which consists of 390 luxury apartments attached to a nine-level parking deck…

Story continues at ajc.com

Tags

Featured Photos

Featured Video