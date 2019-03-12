That’s Tasty Launching Organic Stir-In Purees For Home Cooks

That’s Tasty, a brand made by Shenandoah Growers in Rockingham, Virginia, is launching Stir-In Purees.

The purees, made with organic ingredients, will be available on shelves in the coming weeks, the company said March 7. The purees are available in garlic, ginger, spicy harissa, sun-dried tomato, Italian herbs, parsley, basil and dill flavors.

Each features the main ingredient plus organic sunflower oil and organic olive oil. The ingredients also are sustainably farmed.

“As a brand, we pride ourselves on offering consumers the highest caliber products,” said Nadine Williams, director of marketing at Shenandoah Growers. “Unlike other purees that use conventional herbs, added chemical preservatives and ingredients like sugar, we wanted to introduce a line that’s all organic and easy for anyone to use.”

Packaged in 2.8-oz. tubes, the purees will be available at all major U.S. retailers and have a shelf life of up to six months refrigerated after opening.

Shenandoah Growers says it is the largest grower and marketer of fresh organic culinary herbs in the U.S., providing sustainable, USDA organic, regionally grown products to retailers coast to coast. It says it pioneered the world’s largest indoor organic bioponic growing system and “continues to redefine how to bring organic, sustainable, produce to market”—operating across a nationally integrated platform of farms, production facilities and logistics in 11 states.

Under the That’s Tasty brand, which was launched in 2017, Shenandoah Growers provides USDA organic, non-GMO, regionally grown and sustainably farmed fresh culinary herbs.