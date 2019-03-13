Parker’s Acquires Two CornerMart Stores in Beaufort County, SC

Parker’s has acquired two existing CornerMart stores in Beaufort County, South Carolina, expanding the company’s coastal reach between Savannah and Charleston.

The stores, on Lady’s Island and Port Royal, opened March 8 and will undergo renovations within the next few months.

“These two acquisitions are strategic for Parker’s as we strive to meet the incredible customer demand in Beaufort County,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “By combining construction of new stores with acquisitions of existing stores, we’re accelerating our growth in coastal South Carolina and elevating customer expectations regarding convenience, quality and foodservice. We have a strong commitment to serving our award-winning Parker’s Kitchen Southern food and delivering our signature fast, fresh, friendly customer service to customers.”

The new Lady’s Island store is located in the high-traffic Publix shopping center at the intersection of Lady’s Island Drive and Sea Island Parkway. A new Parker’s Kitchen will be added in April and the store will be remodeled completely in several phases. Improvements include adding a beer cave, upgrading restrooms, interior and exterior upgrades, adding a full beverage wall, landscaping enhancements and installing new countertops, new flooring, new millwork and new lighting.

The new location will be the second Parker’s retail store on Lady’s Island and will have eight fueling positions.

The new Parker’s location in Port Royal is set at the intersection of Ribaut Road and Lady’s Island Drive. Located at the gateway to Port Royal and near the Naval Hospital Beaufort, the store will be the second Parker’s location in Port Royal. The Parker’s leadership team hopes to redevelop the site within the next year, adding a Parker’s Kitchen and making significant interior and exterior upgrades.

“Parker’s Kitchen will be the heart and soul of our new stores on Lady’s Island and in Port Royal, serving our award-winning Southern-inspired food for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Parker said. “We recently won the 2018 Convenience Foodservice Leader of the Year Award for our delicious food that’s made from scratch every day with fresh ingredients, like your grandmother would make.”

Items such as chicken tenders, mac and cheese and breakfast sandwiches are prepared fresh on-site by Parker’s team members and can be enjoyed on-site or to-go.