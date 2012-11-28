  • Search 
    search
Home
National

Boar’s Head Introduces Spiral Sliced Applewood Smoked Boneless Ham

Posted by
Date:
in: National, New Products
(4) Comments
Boar's Head logo

Boar’s Head Brand has launched nationally its new Spiral Sliced Applewood Smoked Boneless Ham, the latest addition to its line of premium quality products perfect for simplified holiday entertaining.

Handcrafted using pure, whole muscle pork, this boneless, smoked, extra lean ham comes spiral sliced and fully cooked. Naturally moist and tender, it boasts a subtly sweet, smoky flavor achieved from being smoked with real Applewood chips.

“The holidays can be a stressful time,” said RuthAnn LaMore, director of communications for Boar’s Head Brand. “Boar’s Head is delighted to introduce our new Spiral Sliced Applewood Smoked Boneless Ham as a conveniently delicious option the entire family will enjoy. Like all of our products, Boar’s Head offers quality you can count on to ensure holiday meals are memorable.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *