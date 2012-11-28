Boar’s Head Introduces Spiral Sliced Applewood Smoked Boneless Ham

Boar’s Head Brand has launched nationally its new Spiral Sliced Applewood Smoked Boneless Ham, the latest addition to its line of premium quality products perfect for simplified holiday entertaining.

Handcrafted using pure, whole muscle pork, this boneless, smoked, extra lean ham comes spiral sliced and fully cooked. Naturally moist and tender, it boasts a subtly sweet, smoky flavor achieved from being smoked with real Applewood chips.

“The holidays can be a stressful time,” said RuthAnn LaMore, director of communications for Boar’s Head Brand. “Boar’s Head is delighted to introduce our new Spiral Sliced Applewood Smoked Boneless Ham as a conveniently delicious option the entire family will enjoy. Like all of our products, Boar’s Head offers quality you can count on to ensure holiday meals are memorable.”