The Little Potato Co. Debuts New Packaging And Products

The Little Potato Co., the largest grower of creamer potatoes in North America, has launched smaller packaging with a 1.5-lb. gusset bag that is portable and easy to store for its red, yellow and blue creamer potatoes. Each variety is proprietary to the company and comes with a unique story, appearance, flavor and texture.

The packaging also features a new, modernized look. In addition, two new products have expanded the company’s line. Microwave Ready and Oven/Grill Ready potato kits offer fresh creamer potatoes in a pre-packaged cooking tray with spice pack. Dishes can be microwaved in five minutes or roasted in 30 minutes.

Microwave Ready kits come in Garlic Parsley, Savory Herb and Zesty Italian flavors, and Oven|Grill Ready Kits are available in Onion Medley, Barbecue Blend and Garlic Herb.

“After extensive consumer research, we have developed an eating experience that is fresh, convenient and nutritious,” said Angela Santiago, CEO of The Little Potato Co. “It’s one more reason our potatoes have consumers proclaiming the virtues of being small.”

The Little Potato Co. focuses on growing only small creamer varieties and offers customers a year-round supply of fresh potatoes. Its loose potato products are branded as Baby Boomer, Blushing Belle, Terrific Trio and Dynamic Duo.

The entire product line can be found throughout the U.S. in mass retail stores like Walmart; SRP $2.89-$3.99.