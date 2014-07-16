  • Search 
The Little Potato Co. Debuts New Packaging And Products

The Little Potato Co., the largest grower of creamer potatoes in North America, has launched smaller packaging with a 1.5-lb. gusset bag that is portable and easy to store for its red, yellow and blue creamer potatoes. Each variety is proprietary to the company and comes with a unique story, appearance, flavor and texture.

The packaging also features a new, modernized look. In addition, two new products have expanded the company’s line. Microwave Ready and Oven/Grill Ready potato kits offer fresh creamer potatoes in a pre-packaged cooking tray with spice pack. Dishes can be microwaved in five minutes or roasted in 30 minutes.

photo microwave EXPORT herb 3DMicrowave Ready kits come in Garlic Parsley, Savory Herb and Zesty Italian flavors, and Oven|Grill Ready Kits are available in Onion Medley, Barbecue Blend and Garlic Herb.
“After extensive consumer research, we have developed an eating experience that is fresh, convenient and nutritious,” said Angela Santiago, CEO of The Little Potato Co. “It’s one more reason our potatoes have consumers proclaiming the virtues of being small.”baby boomer illustration bag (2)

The Little Potato Co. focuses on growing only small creamer varieties and offers customers a year-round supply of fresh potatoes. Its loose potato products are branded as Baby Boomer, Blushing Belle, Terrific Trio and Dynamic Duo.

The entire product line can be found throughout the U.S. in mass retail stores like Walmart; SRP $2.89-$3.99.

  2. Pingback: Little potatoes featured on Shelby Report - The Little Potato Company

  3. kathy ellis

    I love the savory herb potatoes. I have had them several times. I just bought two bags of the little potatoes and would like to put the same savory herb spices on them that are on the ones in the kit. could you please let me know what the spices are. thank you kathy ellis

  4. cheri

    There is no use by date, and I looked on line and found it has a strange calendar that only shows the packed by date. which makes mine look like it was packed on in November not sure if it is 2015 or 2013. ( The code was very difficult to find on the black container. It took 4 of us to look for it. I will be returning this to the store because, I can not take the chance of getting sick. They really need to improve here.

