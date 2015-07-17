AFS Introduces Red Button Vintage Creamery Ice Cream

Utah grocery wholesaler Associated Food Stores (AFS) is launching Red Button Vintage Creamery Ice Cream. The dessert, which was created through a partnership with Cache Valley, Utah-based Casper’s Ice Cream, the parent company of Fat Boy, is available exclusively through AFS.

Red Button Ice Cream is made with whole milk and all-natural sugar to provide a consistently smooth and rich treat, says the company. Each of the 18 different flavors, which include classics like Vanilla Bean and Mint Chocolate Chip, as well as choices like Black Licorice, Raspberry Lemonade sherbet and Sprinkled Animal Cookie, are made in small batches. The ice cream is available in 56-oz. cartons and retails for $4.99.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Red Button Vintage Creamery Ice Cream, exclusively available at independent retailers supplied by Associated Food Stores,” said Neal Berube, CEO of AFS. “We love the rich, creamy, premium taste and are certain our guests will too.”

The new brand enters the frozen market just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 19. Despite the recent health trend, the ice cream industry continues to grow, says AFS. Last year, ice cream sales totaled approximately $13.7 billion, and according to Mintel Research, the average American eats ice cream 28.5 times each year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Associated Food Stores to bring the quality consumers have come to expect from Casper’s to Red Button Vintage Creamery,” said Keith Lawes, VP of Casper’s. “It’s always great when two local companies can work together to create a quality product like Red Button Vintage Creamery Ice Cream, and we look forward to a long relationship.”

Shoppers can find Red Button at any Macey’s, Fresh Market, Dan’s, Dick’s Market, Lin’s, Peterson’s, Lee’s MarketPlace, Stokes and other participating AFS retailers.

AFS is an independent retailer-owned warehouse that provides complete warehouse facilities and services to more than 500 grocers throughout the Intermountain West, including Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and Oregon.