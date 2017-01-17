Walmart Aims To Create 10K Retail Jobs In Coming Year

Walmart said Tuesday that it plans to create an estimated 34,000 jobs, 10,000 of which are retail, in the coming year through continued expansion and “improvement in the company’s store network” and e-commerce services. Walmart currently is the nation’s largest private employer with nearly 1.5 million associates in the U.S. The company also said it will provide specialty training for more than 225,000 of the company’s frontline associates this year.

“Walmart is investing to better serve customers,” said Dan Bartlett, EVP for corporate affairs. “With a presence in thousands of communities and a vast supplier network, we know we play an important role in supporting and creating American jobs. Our 2017 plans to grow our business—and our support for innovation in the textile industry—will have a meaningful impact across the country.”

Walmart plans for $6.8 billion of capital investments in the U.S. in the coming fiscal year, which includes construction and remodeling of stores, clubs and distribution centers, as well as the expansion of new services such as Online Grocery Pickup. Walmart’s fiscal year begins Feb. 1; the company’s capital plans were first shared in October.

Additional details about the company’s plans

American jobs

• Approximately 10,000 retail jobs created through the opening of 59 new, expanded and relocated Walmart and Sam’s Club facilities as well as e-commerce services.

• An estimated 24,000 construction jobs supported through the opening of those facilities, plus the remodeling and improvement of existing U.S. facilities.

Workforce investment

• By July 2017, Walmart will open 160 new training Academies around the country, bringing the total number of Academies to 200. More than 225,000 associates will receive up to six weeks of specialty training and graduate from the academies in 2017.

• The Walmart Academies are a network of facilities where frontline hourly supervisors and assistant store managers receive hands-on training in retail fundamentals, leadership skills and the specifics of how to run individual store departments. The training is designed to help associates be successful in their careers and in meeting the changing needs of customers.

U.S. manufacturing jobs

The company’s investment in American jobs includes a 2013 commitment to purchase an additional $250 billion in American-made, grown, assembled and sourced products through 2023, estimated to help create one million jobs.

Under the initiative, Walmart works with thousands of suppliers to help them gain access to the retailer’s shelves in stores and online. In the coming year, the program will continue to provide job-creating opportunities. Examples include:

• California Innovations, producer of the Ozark Trail “super cooler.” The Canadian company with U.S. operations is moving production of the cooler from China to a factory in Atlanta, Georgia, creating 350 jobs.

• Edgewell Personal Care, a maker of personal hygiene products, which is bringing production from Canada to Dover, Delaware, creating 272 jobs.

• Renfro Corp., which will create a total of 442 jobs as a result of a deal to produce athletic socks in Fort Payne, Alabama.

Walmart Stores operates 11,593 stores under 63 banners in 28 countries and e-commerce websites in 11 countries. The company employs approximately 2.4 million associates worldwide.