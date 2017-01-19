Ohio’s Raisin Rack Natural Food Market Wins Top Grocer Award  

The Ohio Grocers Association (OGA) on Wednesday presented its Pinnacle Award to two-store operator Raisin Rack Natural Food Market of Canton and Westerville, Ohio. The Pinnacle Award, based on operational excellence and significant contribution to Ohio’s food industry, is given annually to both a small operator and a large operator.

Founder and owner Don Caster opened the first Raisin Rack store in Canton in 1978 to provide the community with a complete natural food market. Designed to offer less-processed foods with a focus on fresh and local, Raisin Rack has grown since its inception and now fills a 17,000-s.f. facility in Canton. The Caster family later ventured into Central Ohio and opened a second store—first in Upper Arlington, then in Dublin in New Market Mall. In 1998, that store moved into its current 25,000-s.f. facility in Westerville.

Under Caster’s leadership, Raisin Rack Natural Food Market continues to evolve to meet the needs of today’s shopper—whether it’s the Millennial consumer, concerned parents or Baby Boomers, according to OGA. Its stores feature an extensive deli counter, organic salad bar, fresh sushi bar and numerous other items. The grocer’s website provides information about specific items, as well as meal planning, and its Westerville location offers online shopping for added customer convenience. Raisin Rack employs approximately 85 people and has reputation of having a knowledgeable and friendly staff, says OGA.

“It is my distinct honor to award Raisin Rack Natural Food Market as our 2017 Pinnacle Award winner,” said Kristin Mullins, president and CEO of OGA. “The Caster family and their loyal employees have a long record of serving the communities of Westerville and Canton and are most deserving of the Ohio Grocers Association’s highest honor.”

In addition to being recognized during Wednesday’s store presentation, the Caster family will receive a special video recognition at OGA’s annual trade relations gala on April 1 at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center.