While not identifying specific locations, Lidl, a German-based supermarket company entering the U.S., says it definitely is interested in operating stores in New Jersey.

“We are early along in our U.S. expansion and are not addressing individual site locations at this stage. However, I can tell you that we are actively preparing a number of sites in New Jersey as we expand,” said Will Harwood of Lidl USA, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Lidl plans to open as many as 150 stores on the East Coast within the next couple of years. Lidl is described as a no frills supermarket chain and will go head-to-head with similar operators alike Aldi.

Lidl, according to its website, “offers food and non-food products of highest quality at the lowest possible prices in over 10,000 stores in 27 countries.”